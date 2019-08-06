Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,346 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises 1.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.28% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,047,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,017 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 275,067 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,412,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,041,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 580,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 283,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $10.26.

