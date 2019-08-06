Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,036,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,691,000 after purchasing an additional 233,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,123,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 139,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,578,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,436,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,904,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 332,614 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $133.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $137.85.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Guggenheim lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $202,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

