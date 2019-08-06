HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers Buys 2,500 Shares

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Franklin Myers bought 2,900 shares of HollyFrontier stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00.

NYSE:HFC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. 2,081,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,375. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

