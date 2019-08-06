HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Given a $42.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HMSY. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised shares of HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.39.

Shares of HMSY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 561,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,148. HMS has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.72.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.25 million. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HMS will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 32,741 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,227,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Lucia sold 1,700 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $53,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,157.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

