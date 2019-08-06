Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.51. Highpower International shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 130,685 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.11 million for the quarter. Highpower International had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highpower International stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Highpower International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPJ)

Highpower International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.

