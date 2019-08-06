High Arctic Energy Services (HWO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$46.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million.

Shares of HWO stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.14. 26,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.30. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.07 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.31 million and a P/E ratio of 26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. High Arctic Energy Services’s payout ratio is 167.80%.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

