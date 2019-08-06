HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,128 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total transaction of $613,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,462.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,784. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $508.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.21.

Shares of EQIX traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $518.13. 12,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,491. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.83. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $533.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

