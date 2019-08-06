HGI Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 117,316 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 117,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 82.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. 87,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $16.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.14%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

