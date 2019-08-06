HGI Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000. Ventas accounts for about 1.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,172,000 after acquiring an additional 467,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $6,315,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 622,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.69. 37,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $73.74.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

