HGI Capital Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,821 shares during the period. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT makes up 2.4% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 523.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 668.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,450. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.15 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

