Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HPE. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.07. 9,431,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,475,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $230,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

