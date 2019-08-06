Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 194.43%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million.

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 123,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,769. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

In related news, Director John Poyhonen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Waage Christian bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

