Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $230.00

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.06), with a volume of 24545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.11).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Numis Securities raised shares of Henry Boot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $312.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Henry Boot news, insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total value of £75,300 ($98,392.79). Also, insider Darren Littlewood bought 527 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,317.50 ($1,721.55).

Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

