Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.90 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

HLIO stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. 167,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $110,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $151,993.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $852,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

