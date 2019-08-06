Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 6,500 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 5.3% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Suncor Energy worth $25,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,182,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,976,000 after acquiring an additional 251,585 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 155,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9,676.5% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,407,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 374,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.