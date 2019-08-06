HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.68. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HealthStream by 917.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

