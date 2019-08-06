Head-To-Head Contrast: Hudson Global (HSON) vs. Its Rivals

Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hudson Global to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Hudson Global alerts:

This table compares Hudson Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $66.93 million $7.87 million -7.38 Hudson Global Competitors $4.95 billion $129.36 million 16.61

Hudson Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -7.11% -10.45% -7.96% Hudson Global Competitors 1.92% 23.57% 6.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hudson Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Global Competitors 199 587 731 33 2.39

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Hudson Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Hudson Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudson Global rivals beat Hudson Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.