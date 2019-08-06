Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Harmonic posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Harmonic’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 520,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,204. The firm has a market cap of $644.65 million, a P/E ratio of 242.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harmonic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 68,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 371,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 125,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 111,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

