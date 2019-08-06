Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. 41,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,276. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $73,602.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $33.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,737 shares of company stock worth $1,699,899 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.0% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 57,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 380,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

