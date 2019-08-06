Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,067,029,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,680,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,074,161,000 after buying an additional 317,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,673,764,000 after buying an additional 683,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,793,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,006,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $711,332,000 after buying an additional 242,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $212.59 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $218.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.75. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

