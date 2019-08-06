Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $189.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.72. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.91.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch acquired 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.21 per share, for a total transaction of $264,155.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

