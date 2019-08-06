Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC Buys Shares of 2,946 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,867,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 231,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,095,000 after acquiring an additional 67,365 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $285.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

