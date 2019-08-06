Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 3,500 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,170 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $115,802,000 after buying an additional 528,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,154,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after buying an additional 425,920 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 257,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.66.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

