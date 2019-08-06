Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,706. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $161.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

In other news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

