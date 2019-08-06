Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 4.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

