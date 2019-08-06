Guinness Asset Management Ltd Sells 300 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,039,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 445,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,040,000 after purchasing an additional 102,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,711,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 814,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $61,494.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,714.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.46. 18,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,985. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.52. Raymond James has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup set a $87.00 price objective on Raymond James and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.