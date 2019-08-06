Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $5 Million Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,039,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,231,000 after buying an additional 2,139,840 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 161,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,789,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 679,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

HLX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,433. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

