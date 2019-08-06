Guinness Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Apache accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Apache worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Apache by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 324,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apache by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 228,284 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Apache by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 598,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 37,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Apache by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 509,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 413,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,280,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. 222,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In related news, EVP William Mark Meyer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $95,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

