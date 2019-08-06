Guinness Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,690,000 after buying an additional 848,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,835,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

In related news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock worth $17,659,170. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $385.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.