Guinness Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,700 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TPI Composites by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 13.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TPI Composites by 4,759.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,415. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $870.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $299.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $34,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Lockard bought 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,287.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,400 shares of company stock worth $342,282. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

