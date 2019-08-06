Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ GFED traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $23.32. 1,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.03.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,100 shares of company stock worth $188,242. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Context BH Capital Management LP owned 1.45% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

