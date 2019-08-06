Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 2.4%

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.84, approximately 82,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,517,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Groupon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,733,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 36,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Groupon by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Groupon by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,333 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,793,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 326,109 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Groupon by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,201 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

