Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 75 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.67.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $8.36 on Tuesday, reaching $371.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,621. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $311.17 and a 52-week high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

