Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 13,857 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. 219,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.26.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

