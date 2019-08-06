Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Lowers Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the quarter. Holly Energy Partners accounts for about 2.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 313.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HEP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. 4,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6725 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

