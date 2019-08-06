Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 42.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $72,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 75.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.39.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $6.54 on Tuesday, reaching $336.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.79.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total value of $137,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

