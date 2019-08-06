GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.