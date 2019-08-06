GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 5289964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 120.94%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 40,188 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

