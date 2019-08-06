GREENE KING PLC/S (GKNGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

GREENE KING PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.589 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from GREENE KING PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

Shares of GKNGY opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92. GREENE KING PLC/S has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GREENE KING PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

