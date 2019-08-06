Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. 35,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

In other news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $44,216.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $30,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $133,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 555,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

