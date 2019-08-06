Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million.
Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. 35,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 555,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.
