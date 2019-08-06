Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Gran Tierra Energy to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$200.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.54 million.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,988. The stock has a market cap of $785.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. GMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.20 to C$3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

