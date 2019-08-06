Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.52. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 150,938 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Gran Colombia Gold from C$5.38 to C$5.40 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52. The stock has a market cap of $254.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Hernan Martinez sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$105,873.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 620,075 shares in the company, valued at C$2,574,489.39. Also, Senior Officer Lombardo Paredes Arenas sold 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.95, for a total value of C$174,201.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$201,915.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,302.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.