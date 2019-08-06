Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.83. Gold Fields shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 414,148 shares traded.
GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.31 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.
The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
