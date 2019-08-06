Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.83. Gold Fields shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 414,148 shares traded.

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.31 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,225.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 916,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 847,763 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 98.7% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.