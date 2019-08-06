GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub cut GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.88, a current ratio of 23.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $394.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.45. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

