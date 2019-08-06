Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $15.50, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61.

