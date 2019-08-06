Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Nomura from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.
GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.74.
Global Payments stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.58. 22,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,732. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,550 shares of company stock worth $831,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Payments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,341,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,756,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 79.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 34,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
