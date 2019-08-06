Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Nomura from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.74.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.58. 22,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,732. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,550 shares of company stock worth $831,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Payments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,341,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,756,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 79.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 34,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

