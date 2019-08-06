Glaukos (GKOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $54.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GKOS opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Glaukos has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -202.86 and a beta of 1.61.
In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 10,346 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $780,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,846 shares of company stock worth $2,032,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
About Glaukos
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.
