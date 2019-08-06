Glaukos (GKOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $54.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GKOS opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Glaukos has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -202.86 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 10,346 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $780,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,846 shares of company stock worth $2,032,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

