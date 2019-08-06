Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38), Morningstar.com reports. Genie Energy had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $61.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million.

Shares of Genie Energy stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. 11,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares during the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

