GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 8%

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $36.68, 2,154,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 936,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDS. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.11.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $891.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GDS by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 439,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in GDS by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 93,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in GDS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in GDS by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,361,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,535,000 after acquiring an additional 920,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

