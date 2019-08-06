Gas (GAS) Market Cap Hits $20.08 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00016907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Bitbns, Poloniex and Huobi. Gas has a total market capitalization of $20.08 million and $2.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00236215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.01300701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00020694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00098681 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinnest, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance, Koinex, Bitinka, OKEx, Huobi and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

